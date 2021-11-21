Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,344,000 after buying an additional 77,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,650,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 795,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

