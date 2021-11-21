Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Globant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,003,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.10.

Shares of GLOB opened at $306.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 173.11 and a beta of 1.33. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $354.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

