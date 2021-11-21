Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 9,431 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 600.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.51.

NYSE HOG opened at $37.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.