Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $352.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.17. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $356.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock valued at $776,652,663. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.