Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of WEICY opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 2.82%.
About Weichai Power
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
