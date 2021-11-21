Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the October 14th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of WEICY opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEICY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

