Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $85.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $7,170,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $34,692,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

