Wells Fargo & Company Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $109.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

