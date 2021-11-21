Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 8,902 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $40,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Shares of DGX opened at $148.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.