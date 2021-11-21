Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $44,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 62.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

In related news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.09.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.