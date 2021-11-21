Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,146,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Myers Industries worth $45,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Myers Industries by 105,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $742.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 67.50%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $148,875. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

