Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $41.37 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $41,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $128.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $146.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

