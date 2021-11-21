Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $44.10 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $44,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.72. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.48.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.