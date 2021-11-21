Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,785 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of SS&C Technologies worth $43,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after purchasing an additional 442,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 270,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.42.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

