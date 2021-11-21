Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.