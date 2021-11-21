Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 27,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

