Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 1,388 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,775,000 after buying an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,433,000 after buying an additional 361,493 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,500,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,580,000 after buying an additional 241,220 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after buying an additional 210,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

NYSE BLL opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

