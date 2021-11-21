Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.