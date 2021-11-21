Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $8.20 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.