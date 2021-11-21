Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0323 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.44 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFSTF shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

