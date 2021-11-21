WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 907,200 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after acquiring an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in WEX by 241.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 430,260 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $70,909,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in WEX by 40.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after acquiring an additional 319,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 21.7% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Shares of WEX opened at $136.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.13. WEX has a 12 month low of $135.42 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

