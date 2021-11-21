Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyco Group were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the second quarter worth $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Weyco Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 61,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group in the first quarter valued at $361,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 61.15%.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.