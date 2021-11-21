Wilder World Price Hits $5.33 on Major Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a market cap of $392.73 million and approximately $19.00 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00009016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00223565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00088279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.