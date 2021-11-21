Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $222.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day moving average is $173.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

