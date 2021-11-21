Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,521,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

