WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 7,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

