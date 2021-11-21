WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 347,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,103,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter valued at $74,547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,892,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,627,000 after acquiring an additional 77,976 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 844.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,643,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,401 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 714,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 713,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,522 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.