Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 360,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,833,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,939,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.17. 539,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,212. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a twelve month low of $106.04 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

