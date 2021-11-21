Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.46.

WDAY opened at $286.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,592.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

