Wownero Price Reaches $0.22 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $11.36 million and $25,996.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00069557 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

