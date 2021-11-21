WOWswap Price Hits $10.28 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $10.28 or 0.00017449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $206,703.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00069557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00075864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.13 or 0.07277051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,656.17 or 0.99564036 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027207 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

