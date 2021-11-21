Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,210.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $543,152.52 and approximately $1,210.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $8.28 or 0.00013890 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.58 or 0.07312924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.89 or 1.00211210 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025611 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

