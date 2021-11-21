WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on WW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

