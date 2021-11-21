Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,005 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

