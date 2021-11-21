Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 105,573.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Xencor were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 145.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.60 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

