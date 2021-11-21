Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. Xperi has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xperi by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

