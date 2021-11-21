Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Xylem by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Xylem by 175.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Xylem by 339.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.97. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.66 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

