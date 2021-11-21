Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $77,320.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, October 29th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $99,280.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $108,800.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,040.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $18.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $792.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.