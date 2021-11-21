Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.89

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 28860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get Yext alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,967 shares of company stock worth $1,029,265 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $7,464,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.