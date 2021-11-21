Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post $20.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings of $20.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $21.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.57. AutoZone reported earnings of $18.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $97.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $89.86 to $101.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $109.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $99.19 to $115.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,711.35.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,859.68 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,941.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,745.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,602.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.