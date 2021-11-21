Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. 7,502,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,813. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

