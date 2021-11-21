Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Green Brick Partners reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

GRBK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. 367,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

