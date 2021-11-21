Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAC shares. National Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

IMAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 94,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IMAC by 300.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

