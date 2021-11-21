Zacks: Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). indie Semiconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. 886,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,389. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.01.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

