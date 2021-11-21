Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of IIPR traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $275.28. 116,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,203. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.37. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $146.81 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,760 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

