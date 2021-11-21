Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.49. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $3.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.02 and a 200 day moving average of $225.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after acquiring an additional 166,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.