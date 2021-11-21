Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $124,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,829.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 909,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 333.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 650,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,448,000 after purchasing an additional 70,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

