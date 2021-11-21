Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGI. TheStreet lowered MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 3,506,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,538 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.