Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Million

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post sales of $5.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $5.05 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $10.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PHUN stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.70. 43,495,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,163,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $356.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 90.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phunware by 343.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.