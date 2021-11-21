Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries stock opened at $160.84 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

