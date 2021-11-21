Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post sales of $58.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.12 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $220.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $77.72. 382,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,910. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

